West Bromwich Albion v Preston North End
West Bromwich Albion have defender Ahmed Hegazi back from suspension for the visit of Alex Neil's Preston.
Following his red card in the defeat at Millwall, Hegazi missed the 3-2 midweek loss at Bristol City, while winger Matt Phillips (ankle) is back in training and could also come into the reckoning.
Injury-blighted Preston hope that Paul Gallagher (calf) is fit to return.
But Ben Pearson is suspended after being sent off for the third time this season in the defeat by Leeds.
Ryan Ledson is likely to start in his place, while Brad Potts, Andrew Hughes, Tom Clarke, Tom Barkhuizen, Billy Bodin and Josh Harrop all remain sidelined.
Preston, in 12th, are without a win in three matches and sit eight points off the play-off positions, 13 behind the Baggies, whose back-to-back away losses have left them nine points off an automatic place, in fourth.
Speculation continues to surround the future of North End boss Neil, who has been strongly linked with the vacant head coach's role at The Hawthorns.
Match facts
- Preston North End have not won an away match at The Hawthorns in 10 visits since September 1973, when Bobby Charlton was manager of the Lilywhites.
- This is their first meeting at The Hawthorns since a 3-2 Albion win in March 2010, in which Chris Brunt scored.
- Albion have not lost three consecutive Championship matches since March 2007, under Tony Mowbray.
- Preston have lost six of their seven league matches against teams currently in the top four of the Championship.
- Jay Rodriguez, who scored his 20th Championship goal of the season in the midweek defeat against Bristol City, has scored six goals in his last nine home league games.
- Preston failed to attempt a shot on target in their 2-0 defeat by Leeds, the first time they have failed to do so since being promoted back to the Championship in 2015.