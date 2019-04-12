Ipswich Town v Birmingham City

Paul Lambert has won three of his 27 games in charge of Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert says his side will be a better team after experiencing this season as they face relegation from the Championship

Anything but a win against Birmingham will mean relegation to League One.

"Get this season out the road and regroup and we'll be a better team for it," Lambert told BBC Radio Suffolk.

"I want to help the club, I don't like seeing where it is. There's a lot of good things here and you're determined to say 'okay let's get the club back.'"

It has been a poor campaign for the Tractor Boys, who are 14 points adrift of safety going into Saturday's game, with five games still to play.

Lambert, who was relegated from the Premier League with Stoke City last term, succeeded Paul Hurst in October and has overseen just three wins from 27 games.

"We've had it for months hanging over us. Everybody has said it for months and months. The lads have coped with it," he continued.

"They've played a lot of high level football with consistency. If we'd managed to turn our draws into wins then we wouldn't have been in this position."

Team news

Ipswich midfielder Cole Skuse missed their defeat at Brentford in midweek with a knee injury and could be a doubt.

Defender James Collins may return after being rested, while Ipswich will assess the fitness of Gwion Edwards (groin) and Jon Nolan (Achilles).

Birmingham will be without Maikel Kieftenbeld, who faces nine months out with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Meanwhile, midfielder Jota could start for Blues after coming off the bench against Sheffield United.

