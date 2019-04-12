Aston Villa v Bristol City

Former Bristol City strikers Jonathan Kodjia and Tammy Abraham could both start for Aston Villa on Saturday

Aston Villa will be without defender Tyrone Mings, who serves a one-match ban after being sent off in Wednesday's 2-1 victory at Rotherham United.

James Chester could be recalled having resumed training, while Mile Jedinak is another option at centre-half.

Bristol City might name an unchanged team, although boss Lee Johnson will have to choose which system to adopt.

Adam Webster played in midfield in the win over West Brom, but could return to centre-half in a 3-5-2 at Villa Park.

Match facts