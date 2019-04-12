Championship
Middlesbrough15:00Hull
Venue: Riverside Stadium

Middlesbrough v Hull City

Nigel Adkins' Hull City are five points off the Championship play-off places with five games still to play
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 BST on Saturday

Middlesbrough will be without defender George Friend when they host Hull City at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday.

Experienced left-back Friend missed the win at struggling Bolton on Tuesday with a groin injury and will now miss the rest of the season.

Hull boss Nigel Adkins may name an unchanged side for the visitors following their win against Wigan.

The Tigers can move above Middlesbrough in the table if they win as both sides battle for a play-off spot.

Match facts

  • Middlesbrough have won 18 of their last 20 home league matches against Hull (W18 D1 L1); their only defeat in this run was back in March 1986.
  • In all competitions, Hull's most recent victory at the Riverside Stadium against Middlesbrough was in the FA Cup in January 2014 - a 2-0 third round victory.
  • Three of Ashley Fletcher's five Championship goals for Middlesbrough this season have been assisted by Mo Besic, with all five goals scored in the first half.
  • Since the start of November, only Norwich City and Leeds United (17) have won more Championship matches than Hull City (14).
  • Middlesbrough haven't lost five consecutive home league matches since March 1996 under Bryan Robson.
  • Hull manager Nigel Adkins has lost four of his five away league visits to Middlesbrough, winning the other in August 2014 as Reading manager.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich412510684503485
2Leeds412471068422679
3Sheff Utd41239968383078
4West Brom4120101177552270
5Aston Villa411715975571866
6Bristol City4018111154441065
7Middlesbrough411613124336761
8Derby401612125550560
9Hull41179156158360
10Sheff Wed411514125254-259
11Nottm Forest411415125550557
12Preston411512145955457
13Swansea40168165550556
14Brentford411412156556954
15Stoke411118123945-651
16Blackburn411311175563-850
17Birmingham411315135753445
18QPR41129204665-1945
19Millwall401011194558-1341
20Reading41914184562-1741
21Wigan411011204461-1741
22Rotherham41815184470-2639
23Bolton4188252968-3932
24Ipswich41415223267-3527
View full Championship table

