Middlesbrough v Hull City

Nigel Adkins' Hull City are five points off the Championship play-off places with five games still to play

Middlesbrough will be without defender George Friend when they host Hull City at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday.

Experienced left-back Friend missed the win at struggling Bolton on Tuesday with a groin injury and will now miss the rest of the season.

Hull boss Nigel Adkins may name an unchanged side for the visitors following their win against Wigan.

The Tigers can move above Middlesbrough in the table if they win as both sides battle for a play-off spot.

