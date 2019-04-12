Championship
Queens Park Rangers v Swansea City

John Eustace
QPR caretaker John Eustace has drawn one and lost one of his two games in charge
QPR defender Jake Bidwell remains out with the calf injury that saw him miss the midweek draw at Millwall.

Ryan Manning will keep his place for the R's, who have won just one of their past 16 games.

Swansea boss Graham Potter is hopeful winger Bersant Celina (foot) could return after missing the midweek win over Stoke City.

Defender Mike van der Hoorn is expected to be fit despite struggling with a groin injury.

Match facts

  • QPR have lost four of their past five league matches against Swansea (W0 D1 L4) since a 3-0 win in the Premier League in April 2012.
  • In all competitions, Swansea have won just one of their 21 away matches against QPR (W1 D10 L10), a 5-0 hammering of the Hoops in August 2012.
  • QPR have won just one league game in 2019, the joint-fewest in the top four English divisions along with Huddersfield Town and Fulham.
  • Swansea had their most shots (31) and faced the fewest shots (2) in a Championship match this season in their 3-1 win over Stoke City.
  • Since his QPR debut on February 1st 2017, only Pablo Hernandez (241) has created more chances in the Championship than Luke Freeman (221).
  • Swansea striker Oliver McBurnie has been involved in 10 goals in 11 league appearances in 2019 (9 goals, 1 assist).

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich412510684503485
2Leeds412471068422679
3Sheff Utd41239968383078
4West Brom4120101177552270
5Aston Villa411715975571866
6Bristol City4018111154441065
7Middlesbrough411613124336761
8Derby401612125550560
9Hull41179156158360
10Sheff Wed411514125254-259
11Nottm Forest411415125550557
12Preston411512145955457
13Swansea40168165550556
14Brentford411412156556954
15Stoke411118123945-651
16Blackburn411311175563-850
17Birmingham411315135753445
18QPR41129204665-1945
19Millwall401011194558-1341
20Reading41914184562-1741
21Wigan411011204461-1741
22Rotherham41815184470-2639
23Bolton4188252968-3932
24Ipswich41415223267-3527
