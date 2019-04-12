Queens Park Rangers v Swansea City
QPR defender Jake Bidwell remains out with the calf injury that saw him miss the midweek draw at Millwall.
Ryan Manning will keep his place for the R's, who have won just one of their past 16 games.
Swansea boss Graham Potter is hopeful winger Bersant Celina (foot) could return after missing the midweek win over Stoke City.
Defender Mike van der Hoorn is expected to be fit despite struggling with a groin injury.
Match facts
- QPR have lost four of their past five league matches against Swansea (W0 D1 L4) since a 3-0 win in the Premier League in April 2012.
- In all competitions, Swansea have won just one of their 21 away matches against QPR (W1 D10 L10), a 5-0 hammering of the Hoops in August 2012.
- QPR have won just one league game in 2019, the joint-fewest in the top four English divisions along with Huddersfield Town and Fulham.
- Swansea had their most shots (31) and faced the fewest shots (2) in a Championship match this season in their 3-1 win over Stoke City.
- Since his QPR debut on February 1st 2017, only Pablo Hernandez (241) has created more chances in the Championship than Luke Freeman (221).
- Swansea striker Oliver McBurnie has been involved in 10 goals in 11 league appearances in 2019 (9 goals, 1 assist).