Stoke City v Rotherham United

Bruno Martins Indi has made 39 appearances for Stoke City this season

Stoke City will be without suspended defender Tom Edwards, although Bruno Martins Indi is available after having his red card in the same game - a 3-1 loss at Swansea - overturned on appeal.

Captain Ryan Shawcross could return following a back injury, but Tom Ince (hamstring) remains doubtful.

Rotherham United hope to have full-back Billy Jones back after he missed Wednesday's defeat by Aston Villa.

Midfielder Joe Newell may also be in line for a recall for the Millers.

