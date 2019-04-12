Stoke City v Rotherham United
-
- From the section Championship
Stoke City will be without suspended defender Tom Edwards, although Bruno Martins Indi is available after having his red card in the same game - a 3-1 loss at Swansea - overturned on appeal.
Captain Ryan Shawcross could return following a back injury, but Tom Ince (hamstring) remains doubtful.
Rotherham United hope to have full-back Billy Jones back after he missed Wednesday's defeat by Aston Villa.
Midfielder Joe Newell may also be in line for a recall for the Millers.
Match facts
- Stoke have not faced Rotherham at the Bet365 Stadium since November 2008 in a League Cup match, winning 2-0 under Tony Pulis.
- Rotherham have won their last two away league visits to Stoke, though those victories came in the 2003-04 and 2004-05 campaigns.
- Since Nathan Jones' first league match at Stoke, the Potters have had the fewest shots on target (32) and scored the fewest goals (9) in the Championship.
- Rotherham United have won just one of their last 45 away Championship matches (W1 D10 L33), winning 2-1 at QPR last month.
- Only Bolton Wanderers (11) have failed to score in more home Championship games than Stoke this season (8).
- Two of the three players (along with Fernando Forestieri) to have scored in the most Championship games without ending on the winning side this season are Rotherham players (Richard Towell and Jon Taylor - four games each).