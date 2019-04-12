Championship
Sheff Utd15:00Millwall
Venue: Bramall Lane

Sheffield United v Millwall

Gary Madine
Gary Madine has scored twice in 11 appearances for Sheffield United
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 BST on Saturday

Sheffield United defender Jack O'Connell remains a doubt after missing the past two games with a calf injury.

Blades striker Gary Madine returned from his three-match suspension in the draw at Birmingham City and could come into the starting line-up.

Millwall midfielder Shane Ferguson has completed his own three-match ban, but is doubtful because of illness.

Goalkeeper David Martin could retain his place in goal with Jordan Archer also unwell.

Match facts

  • Sheffield United are looking to complete a league double over Millwall for the first time since the 1983-84 season.
  • Millwall have lost just one of their past six away league matches against Sheffield United (W2 D3 L1), a 0-2 defeat in March 2017 in League One.
  • Only Pablo Hernandez (103) has created more chances in the Championship than Sheffield United midfielder Oliver Norwood (89).
  • Millwall have not kept three consecutive Championship clean sheets since March 2018.
  • Sheffield United have won seven of their nine home league matches against London teams under Chris Wilder (W7 D1 L1), winning both this season against QPR and Brentford.
  • Millwall have lost all four of their Championship matches in Yorkshire this season, losing by a single goal each time.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich412510684503485
2Leeds412471068422679
3Sheff Utd41239968383078
4West Brom4120101177552270
5Aston Villa411715975571866
6Bristol City4018111154441065
7Middlesbrough411613124336761
8Derby401612125550560
9Hull41179156158360
10Sheff Wed411514125254-259
11Nottm Forest411415125550557
12Preston411512145955457
13Swansea40168165550556
14Brentford411412156556954
15Stoke411118123945-651
16Blackburn411311175563-850
17Birmingham411315135753445
18QPR41129204665-1945
19Millwall401011194558-1341
20Reading41914184562-1741
21Wigan411011204461-1741
22Rotherham41815184470-2639
23Bolton4188252968-3932
24Ipswich41415223267-3527
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you