Italian Serie A
Juventus2AC Milan1

Juventus 2-1 AC Milan: Moise Kean puts Juve on brink of Serie A title

Moise Kean scores against Milan
Juventus' Italy international Moise Kean has scored in each of his last five games for club and country

Moise Kean came off the bench to claim a late winner and put Juventus on the brink of clinching the Serie A title.

If Napoli lose at home to Genoa on Sunday, Juve will be Italian champions for an eighth straight season.

Although Krzysztof Piatek gave the visitors a half-time lead in Turin, Paulo Dybala levelled with a penalty.

Then Kean, 19, who was racially abused during Wednesday's win at Cagliari, sealed the fightback with his fifth goal in five games for Juve and Italy.

Milan took the lead when Tiemoue Bakayoko poked through for Piatek to calmly finish from the edge of the box for his 21st Serie A goal of the season.

It was Bakayoko's eighth in 11 league games for Milan since a 35m euro move from Genoa in January - joining Sampdoria's Fabio Quagliarella at the top of the scoring chart.

Juve replied with Mario Mandzukic and Dybala testing Pepe Reina, before Bakayoko's header was saved by Juve keeper Wojciech Szczesny after the break.

Moments after that save, the hosts were awarded a penalty for Mateo Musacchio's foul on Dybala, who slammed in the spot-kick for his 10th goal of the season before being replaced by Kean.

The teenage forward then fired over from a corner but Juve kept the pressure on, with Alex Sandro and Federico Bernardeschi going close before Kean fired home from Miralem Pjanic's pass to leave fourth-placed Milan four games without a win.

Line-ups

Juventus

  • 1Szczesny
  • 24Rugani
  • 19Bonucci
  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 2De Sciglio
  • 30Bentancur
  • 23CanSubstituted forKhediraat 25'minutes
  • 33BernardeschiBooked at 41mins
  • 37SpinazzolaSubstituted forPjanicat 61'minutes
  • 10DybalaSubstituted forKeanat 66'minutes
  • 17MandzukicBooked at 86mins

Substitutes

  • 3Chiellini
  • 5Pjanic
  • 6Khedira
  • 14Matuidi
  • 18Kean
  • 20Cavaco Cancelo
  • 21Pinsoglio
  • 32Del Favero
  • 41Nicolussi Caviglia

AC Milan

  • 25Reina
  • 2CalabriaSubstituted forCutroneat 84'minutes
  • 22MusacchioBooked at 59mins
  • 13Romagnoli
  • 68Rodríguez
  • 79Kessié
  • 14Bakayoko
  • 10CalhanogluBooked at 77mins
  • 8Fernández SaezSubstituted forCastillejo Azuagaat 76'minutes
  • 19Piatek
  • 11Borini

Substitutes

  • 4Mauri
  • 7Castillejo Azuaga
  • 16Bertolacci
  • 17Zapata
  • 20Abate
  • 21Biglia
  • 23Strinic
  • 33Caldara
  • 63Cutrone
  • 84Soncin
  • 90Donnarumma
  • 93Laxalt
Referee:
Michael Fabbri

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamAC Milan
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home12
Away16
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away8
Fouls
Home21
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Juventus 2, Milan 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Juventus 2, Milan 1.

Foul by Samu Castillejo (Milan).

Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Alessio Romagnoli (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Mario Mandzukic (Juventus).

Attempt saved. Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Ricardo Rodríguez (Milan) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked. Assisted by Mateo Musacchio.

Corner, Milan. Conceded by Daniele Rugani.

Tiemoué Bakayoko (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mario Mandzukic (Juventus).

Offside, Milan. Fabio Borini tries a through ball, but Alessio Romagnoli is caught offside.

Booking

Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Samu Castillejo (Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Mario Mandzukic (Juventus).

Substitution

Substitution, Milan. Patrick Cutrone replaces Davide Calabria.

Goal!

Goal! Juventus 2, Milan 1. Moise Kean (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic.

Attempt missed. Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right from a direct free kick.

Tiemoué Bakayoko (Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Moise Kean (Juventus).

Attempt blocked. Moise Kean (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Federico Bernardeschi.

Attempt missed. Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Sami Khedira.

Attempt missed. Alex Sandro (Juventus) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Alessio Romagnoli.

Attempt missed. Sami Khedira (Juventus) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic with a cross following a set piece situation.

Booking

Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan).

Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Milan. Samu Castillejo replaces Suso.

Alessio Romagnoli (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus).

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Davide Calabria.

Foul by Mateo Musacchio (Milan).

Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Moise Kean (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Mario Mandzukic following a corner.

Attempt missed. Daniele Rugani (Juventus) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Mateo Musacchio.

Foul by Franck Kessié (Milan).

Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 6th April 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus31264162194382
2Napoli30196557263163
3Inter Milan30175847252256
4AC Milan311411644281653
5Atalanta30156964412351
6Roma311310855451049
7Torino311213640281249
8Lazio29146942301248
9Sampdoria311371151401146
10Fiorentina3081574638839
11Sassuolo30811114449-535
12Parma3197153350-1734
13Genoa3089133448-1433
14Cagliari3089132842-1433
15SPAL3088142742-1532
16Udinese2978142741-1429
17Empoli3077163856-1828
18Bologna3069152847-1927
19Frosinone3048182456-3220
20Chievo30111182161-4011
