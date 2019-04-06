Real Madrid 2-1 Eibar: Karim Benzema double gives Real win

Karim Benzema (left) took his tally to 26 goals in all competitions this season

Real Madrid needed a late Karim Benzema strike to complete a comeback victory against Eibar in La Liga.

Real boss Zinedine Zidane had suffered his first defeat since returning to the club in a 2-1 loss at Valencia and saw his side go behind again when Marc Cardona struck after 39 minutes.

But Benzema levelled up in the second half, heading in Marco Asensio's cross.

And the Frenchman secured three points with another header 10 minutes from the end, converting Toni Kroos' delivery.

Benzema almost completed his hat-trick late on, striking the woodwork, but now has 26 goals in all competitions this season.

Real remain third in La Liga, 10 points behind leaders Barcelona, who face second-placed Atletico Madrid on Sunday.