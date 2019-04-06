Spanish La Liga
Real Madrid2Eibar1

Real Madrid 2-1 Eibar: Karim Benzema double gives Real win

Karim Benzema
Karim Benzema (left) took his tally to 26 goals in all competitions this season

Real Madrid needed a late Karim Benzema strike to complete a comeback victory against Eibar in La Liga.

Real boss Zinedine Zidane had suffered his first defeat since returning to the club in a 2-1 loss at Valencia and saw his side go behind again when Marc Cardona struck after 39 minutes.

But Benzema levelled up in the second half, heading in Marco Asensio's cross.

And the Frenchman secured three points with another header 10 minutes from the end, converting Toni Kroos' delivery.

Benzema almost completed his hat-trick late on, striking the woodwork, but now has 26 goals in all competitions this season.

Real remain third in La Liga, 10 points behind leaders Barcelona, who face second-placed Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

Line-ups

Real Madrid

  • 1Navas
  • 19Odriozola
  • 5Varane
  • 6Nacho
  • 23Reguilón
  • 10ModricSubstituted forVázquezat 76'minutes
  • 15Valverde
  • 22IscoSubstituted forDíazat 90+1'minutes
  • 11BaleSubstituted forKroosat 77'minutes
  • 9Benzema
  • 20Asensio

Substitutes

  • 3Vallejo
  • 8Kroos
  • 14Casemiro
  • 17Vázquez
  • 21Díaz
  • 24Ceballos
  • 30Zidane

Eibar

  • 1Dmitrovic
  • 16De Blasis
  • 12Rodrigues de OliveiraBooked at 21mins
  • 4RamisSubstituted forOrellanaat 54'minutes
  • 15Valdés Díaz
  • 6Álvarez
  • 7CardonaSubstituted forPeñaat 72'minutes
  • 5Escalante
  • 24Jordán
  • 20CucurellaSubstituted forDias de Oliveiraat 84'minutes
  • 9Enrich

Substitutes

  • 11Peña
  • 13Riesgo
  • 14Orellana
  • 17Kike
  • 19Dias de Oliveira
  • 21León
  • 22Milla
Referee:
Pablo González Fuertes
Attendance:
50,284

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamEibar
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home13
Away3
Shots on Target
Home7
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home9
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Real Madrid 2, Eibar 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Real Madrid 2, Eibar 1.

Attempt saved. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the left side of the box.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Sergio Álvarez.

Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).

Sergi Enrich (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Brahim Díaz replaces Isco.

Attempt saved. Raphael Varane (Real Madrid) header from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez with a cross.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Sergio Álvarez.

Attempt missed. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Marko Dmitrovic.

Attempt saved. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez.

Attempt missed. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Toni Kroos.

Substitution

Substitution, Eibar. Charles replaces Marc Cucurella.

Foul by Marco Asensio (Real Madrid).

Rubén Peña (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Eibar. Conceded by Nacho.

Goal!

Goal! Real Madrid 2, Eibar 1. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Cote.

Offside, Real Madrid. Lucas Vázquez tries a through ball, but Karim Benzema is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Gonzalo Escalante (Eibar) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Hand ball by Isco (Real Madrid).

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Toni Kroos replaces Gareth Bale.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Lucas Vázquez replaces Luka Modric.

Foul by Federico Valverde (Real Madrid).

Sergi Enrich (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Isco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Joan Jordán (Eibar).

Foul by Sergio Reguilón (Real Madrid).

Rubén Peña (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Isco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Fabián Orellana (Eibar).

Substitution

Substitution, Eibar. Rubén Peña replaces Marc Cardona.

Foul by Marco Asensio (Real Madrid).

Cote (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Sergio Reguilón (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Joan Jordán (Eibar).

Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sergi Enrich (Eibar).

Saturday 6th April 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona30217279314870
2Atl Madrid30188445192662
3Real Madrid31193955371860
4Getafe301211737271047
5Valencia31101653325846
6Sevilla301371049371246
7Alavés30128103137-644
8Ath Bilbao30101373334-143
9Real Sociedad301010103635140
10Real Betis30117123439-540
11Eibar31912104143-239
12Leganés30109113034-439
13Espanyol31108133545-1038
14Girona31810133343-1034
15Levante3088144254-1232
16Real Valladolid3079142441-1730
17Villarreal30612123843-530
18Celta Vigo3078154252-1029
19Rayo Vallecano3176183354-2127
20Huesca3058173353-2023
