Cardiff Met beat Swansea Ladies 3-1 to win Welsh Premier Women's Cup

Women's football

Cardiff Met beat Swansea Ladies in Llanelli to win the Welsh Premier Women's League Cup final and with it their second silverware of 2018-19.

Having drawn with the same opponents to seal the league win, Cardiff Met this time won with a flourish.

Olivia Thompson scored Cardiff Met's early opener and Madison Schupbach doubled the lead after the break.

Alice Griffiths added a third late on before Katy Horsford struck from long-range for Swansea's consolation goal.

