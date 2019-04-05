Cardiff Met beat Swansea Ladies 3-1 to win Welsh Premier Women's Cup
Cardiff Met beat Swansea Ladies in Llanelli to win the Welsh Premier Women's League Cup final and with it their second silverware of 2018-19.
Having drawn with the same opponents to seal the league win, Cardiff Met this time won with a flourish.
Olivia Thompson scored Cardiff Met's early opener and Madison Schupbach doubled the lead after the break.
Alice Griffiths added a third late on before Katy Horsford struck from long-range for Swansea's consolation goal.