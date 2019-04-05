Aspiring men's league referees to have to work in women's league before promotion

There are 1,727 qualified female referees in England and Wales

Referees aspiring to work in senior men's leagues will have to officiate on women's games before qualifying for promotion, Baroness Sue Campbell of the Football Association has revealed.

The FA are working with Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL).

"It [refereeing at women's games] will become something people will want to do," Baroness Campbell told BBC Sport.

"We hope next year and over seasons to follow you will see a sharp improvement in Women's Super League refereeing."

Baroness Campbell, the FA's director of women's football, added: "We're working with PGMOL, looking at ways of actually reducing the number of referees in the WSL. At the moment we have a very big pool.

"PGMOL are going to make it compulsory that people who are looking for promotion to go on and work in the men's senior [leagues] have to work in the women's game.

"But also, PGMOL are going to make sure there is proper observation, feedback and referrals, to the referees, so they get a chance to actually have a look at their performance in much more detail."

The standard of WSL officiating has previously been criticised, with the FA banning referee David McNamara earlier this term for deciding a WSL kick-off with a game of rock, paper, scissors instead of a coin toss.

The FA says 48% of games in the WSL are officiated by female referees, while women take charge of 27% of Women's Championship matches.

Baroness Campbell was speaking as the FA provided an update, two years in to their four-year 'Gameplan for Growth' strategy to expand broad elements of the women's game.

Social media interactions with the England Women's team and the WSL have trebled to 2.5m in 12 months, the FA say, while the report also shows there are 11,088 registered female teams, approaching a target of 12,000 by the year 2020.

The Lionesses - who hosted Canada in Manchester on Friday - are ranked third in the world, ahead of this summer's Women's World Cup in France.

Last summer, the FA introduced strict full-time criteria on WSL clubs, to create the first entirely-professional women's division in Europe.

In recent weeks, Barclays and Boots have announced multi-million pound investments in women's football, with the FA's update adding that they have attracted six new commercial partners in the past 12 months.