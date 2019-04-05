Duckens Nazon: St Mirren player charged over 'elbow' on Celtic's Kristoffer Ajer

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Did St Mirren's Nazon intentionally strike Celtic's Ajer?

St Mirren forward Duckens Nazon has been charged with violent conduct by the Scottish FA for after appearing to elbow Celtic's Kristoffer Ajer.

Haitian Nazon, 24, was not punished by referee Don Robertson during the Paisley side's 2-0 defeat on Wednesday.

A tribunal date has been set for Tuesday.

Nazon will be free to play against Hamilton Academical on Saturday as St Mirren seek to move to within a point of the 10th-placed side.

That is because the club have until the third working day following the match to decide whether or not to accept the sanction.

There had been speculation that Scott Brown may be charged after tangling with St Mirren's Jim Kellerman in the same game, but no action has been taken against the Celtic captain.