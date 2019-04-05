Surprise Cup finalists Ballinamallard make late application for Uefa licence

Ballinamallard will be playing in the club's first ever Irish Cup Final against hot favourites Crusaders on 4 May

Ballinamallard United are making a late application for a Uefa licence following their surprise progression to the Irish Cup Final on 4 May.

The Championship club will be huge underdogs against Crusaders in their first appearance in an Irish Cup Final.

As it stands, a shock Mallards win would mean they are unable to take the victors' Europa League berth.

But they have now asked the Irish FA to submit to Uefa what's called an "extraordinary" licence application.

The Irish FA has already been in contact with Uefa and the European football governing body has given Ballinamallard until 3 May, the day before the cup final, to submit their late application.

Ballinamallard's application will put down Shamrock Park in Portadown as their home European venue, in the event, that they do stun the Crues.

The Irish Cup winners will pocket in the region of £205,000 for playing in the Europa League First Qualifying Round.

"For the first time since 2012/12, we didn't apply for the Uefa licence this season after we weren't required to following relegation to the Championship at the end of 2017/18," said Ballinamallard on Twitter.

"Who'd have thought we'd have to apply for an emergency one."