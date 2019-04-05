Alan Judge: Midfielder signs Ipswich Town contract until 2021

Alan Judge spent five years at Brentford before moving to Ipswich

Ipswich Town midfielder Alan Judge has signed a new two-year contract with the Championship strugglers.

The 30-year-old Republic of Ireland international has featured 12 times since joining on an initial short-term deal from Brentford in January.

Judge will now remain at Portman Road until the summer of 2021 on a deal that features the option of a further year.

"The supporters have taken to him and his quality is clear to see," boss Paul Lambert told the club website.

"I know he wants to play for Ireland as well, so playing games regularly here can only help in that respect."