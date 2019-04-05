Steve Clarke: Stephen O'Donnell urges Kilmarnock to retain manager

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Hibernian 0-0 Kilmarnock

Scottish Premiership: Kilmarnock v St Johnstone Venue: Rugby Park, Kilmarnock Date: Saturday, 6 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website

Kilmarnock must do "everything they can" to retain manager Steve Clarke amid interest from England, says defender Stephen O'Donnell.

Clarke, 55, said earlier this week he will decide on his future in the summer, having turned down three approaches to leave Rugby Park.

Kilmarnock are third in the Scottish Premiership, level with Aberdeen, and in contention for the Europa League.

"Getting into Europe would be a great achievement," said O'Donnell, 26.

"Hopefully it would play a part in his thoughts. A lot of his decisions, I think, are family-based, so I don't think it will have a massive bearing on his decision.

"We will see how we have done at the end of the season and hopefully it will be enough to encourage the manager to stay."

Clarke, who agreed a three-year contract in 2017, previously managed West Bromwich Albion and Reading before taking over at Kilmarnock last season.

He guided them from the bottom of the table to a top-five finish, with no other Premiership side winning more points in 2018.

"If he wants to walk away he will walk away with his head held high," added O'Donnell before Saturday's visit of St Johnstone. "If he stays, brilliant, and it will hopefully be another good season for Kilmarnock.

"Just now we are enjoying the time under him and as long as that lasts everyone will be over the moon.

"We were struggling at the bottom of the league and two seasons in a row he has got us in the top six. It is enough of a legacy."