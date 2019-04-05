Alfredo Morelos: Jermain Defoe backs Rangers team-mate after red cards

Alfredo Morelos and Jermain Defoe have largely shared striking duties since the latter's arrival in January

Scottish Premiership: Motherwell v Rangers Venue: Fir Park, Motherwell Date: Sunday, 7 April Kick-off: 12:30 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Alfredo Morelos will mature and learn from his disciplinary issues, insists fellow Rangers striker Jermain Defoe.

The Colombian, 22, serves the second game of a four-match ban when Rangers visit Motherwell on Sunday after being sent off against Celtic.

Defoe, 36, deputised for Morelos and scored in the 3-0 defeat of Hearts.

"I used to get involved, got sent off a few times. I had a little bit of that when I was at West Ham when I was young," said ex-England striker Defoe.

"You think about the best forwards. Wayne Rooney had that a little bit when he was young. It's a part of growing up.

"You get old and you try and switch off and just focus on the games, focus on scoring goals."

Morelos has been red-carded five times this season, though one of those was rescinded on appeal.

"When you're a threat, you're a top player, defenders don't want to play against you, they try and provoke you and sometimes you react," added Defoe on RangersTV.

"With Alfredo, I'm sure that in time he'll blank it out and he'll become better at that.

"Alfredo's in the changing room, you can see his body language. He's gutted. He wants to play, he wants to score goals. But of course he'll learn."