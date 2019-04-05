Michael Flynn: Newport County boss holds talks with 'handful of players'

Michael Flynn succeeded Graham Westley as Newport boss in 2017

Newport County manager Michael Flynn says he has already held talks with some of his out of contract players about their futures.

Joe Day, David Pipe, Mickey Demetriou, Joss Labadie and Andrew Crofts are among the players whose contracts expire at the end of the season.

Flynn added that some players will have to wait until end of season to discover whether they will be offered new deals.

"I've spoken to a handful of players," Flynn said.

"Some I'll make decisions on later on and others will be released. It's part and parcel of the game.

"These things take time. You don't just say 'right there's the deal, sign.' I wish it was that easy.

"They've got families and they've got ambitions. Some of the players I've been thinking of keeping have lost form."

Dan Butler, Mark O'Brien, Will Randall, Tyler Forbes, Matty Dolan, Josh Sheehan and Momodou Touray are also out of contract this summer.

County's FA Cup heroes Robbie Willmott and Padraig Amond have already signed contract extensions with the League Two club.

Amond is back for Saturday's home game against Tranmere Rovers and Flynn's side still have an outside chance of reaching the play-offs.

"I want to get the highest points that the club's had since we've been in the league, which is 65," Flynn added.

"They've had 63 and we had 64 last year so I want to get 65. It's 10 points out of eight games."