Craig Levein: Hearts boss concerned SFA interference may 'dilute' competitive edge

Hearts will have Uche Ikpeazu back for Saturday's Edinburgh derby at Tynecastle

Scottish football is in danger of having its competitive edge "sanitised", worries Hearts manager Craig Levein.

Hearts and Aberdeen received notices of complaint following a confrontation which saw four players booked at Tynecastle last weekend.

And Levein believes that the Scottish FA's compliance officer is sometimes too eager to intervene.

"This derby match against Hibernian will be competitive," he said.

"God forbid there is ever a day when we take that out of this fixture.

"People like to see a competitive edge in the Scottish game and I think the compliance officer, at times, is in a hurry to dilute that and I don't think it's necessary."

"We have to be very careful that we don't sanitise the football so much in Scotland that it becomes what the fans don't want to see."

Hearts host Edinburgh rivals Hibernian on Saturday lunchtime in the last round of fixtures before the Premiership splits.

Previous derby fixtures have been marred by fan trouble, and Olly Lee, who scored the winner when the two sides met at Easter Road in December, is hoping that will not be the case this time around.

"These are the moments you live for," said the midfielder.

"These are the games you tell your grandkids about when you have that moment when something brilliant happens that people will remember you for.

"We don't want the fans' passion from the side taking over the game and having some sour scenes like we've had previously. Hopefully we can keep it clean off the park and have a good game on the pitch."

Levein confirmed that striker Uche Ikpeazu is fit after missing Wednesday's defeat at Rangers following a head knock, while full-back Michael Smith could return after a nine-game absence.

"Uche brings an aggression, pace and hunger to the front line that we don't have if he's not in the team," said Levein. "Having scored against Aberdeen he's in a good place.

"Michael, providing he gets through training today, comes back into the side as he is one of our most important players. If they are both ready and available then that makes me feel good as well."