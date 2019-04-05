Sarah Mayling: Birmingham City midfielder signs new contract

Sarah Mayling
Birmingham City have not disclosed the length of Sarah Mayling's new contract

Birmingham City midfielder Sarah Mayling has signed a new contract with the Women's Super League club.

The 22-year-old joined Blues from local rivals Aston Villa in 2017.

"The league is growing and getting bigger and better which can only be a good thing for us in England," Mayling told the Birmingham City website.

"Blues are a great team to be part of. You can see from our performance this year - we are pushing for the Champions League."

