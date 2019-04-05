Scottish Premiership: Rangers host Celtic in second last game after split

Celtic and Rangers will meet for the last time this season at Ibrox on 12 May

Rangers will host leaders Celtic in the second last game of the Scottish Premiership season after the post-split fixtures were announced.

The Old Firm sides will meet at Ibrox on Sunday, 12 May at 12:00 BST.

The current bottom two - Dundee and St Mirren - will meet in their final game of the season on Saturday, 18 May, with the concluding top-six matches scheduled for the following day.

The last round of fixtures before the split take place this weekend.

The action resumes on 20 April after the Scottish Cup semi-finals.

Celtic enjoy a 13-point lead with just six games remaining. Neil Lennon's side could secure an eighth successive title with win at home to Livingston on Saturday, if Rangers lose at Motherwell on Sunday.

Should Rangers avoid defeat, the title could be clinched if Steven Gerrard's side drop points at Tynecastle on Saturday, 20 April, or the following day when Celtic travel to Hibernian.

Top-six fixtures

Saturday 20 April: Hearts v Rangers (12:00), Kilmarnock v Aberdeen (15:00)

Sunday 21 April: Hibernian v Celtic (12:30)

Saturday 27 April: Celtic v Kilmarnock (12:30)

Sunday 28 April: Hibernian v Hearts (12:15), Rangers v Aberdeen (15:00)

Saturday 4 May: Aberdeen v Celtic (12:30), Hearts v Kilmarnock (15:00)

Sunday 5 May: Rangers v Hibernian (15:30)

Friday 10 May: Aberdeen v Hearts (19:45)

Saturday 11 May: Kilmarnock v Hibernian (15:00)

Sunday 12 May: Rangers v Celtic (12:00)

Sunday 19 May: Celtic v Hearts (15:00), Hibernian v Aberdeen (15:00), Kilmarnock v Rangers (12.30)

Bottom-six fixtures

Saturday 20 April: Hamilton Academical v Motherwell (15:00), Livingston v St Mirren (15:00), St Johnstone v Dundee (15:00)

Saturday 27 April: Hamilton Academical v Livingston (15:00), Motherwell v Dundee (15:00), St Mirren v St Johnstone (15:00)

Saturday 4 May: Dundee v Hamilton Academical (15:00), Motherwell v St Mirren (15:00), St Johnstone v Livingston (15:00)

Saturday 11 May: Livingston v Dundee (15:00), St Johnstone v Motherwell (15:00)

Monday 13 May: St Mirren v Hamilton Academical (19:45)

Saturday 18 May: Dundee v St Mirren (12:30), Hamilton Academical v St Johnstone (12:30), Motherwell v Livingston (12:30)