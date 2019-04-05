Real Madrid and Manchester United can benefit from women's football, report says

Real Madrid, the richest club in the world, do not currently have a women's team

Clubs such as Real Madrid and Manchester United can grow richer on the back of women's football, financial experts Deloitte say.

Research by the company's Sport Business Group says clubs can take advantage of separate commercial deals as the women's game grows.

There is "a clear financial opportunity for some of the biggest clubs in world football", Deloitte's Izzy Wray said.

"We expect separate sponsorship of women's teams to become the norm."

The report cites Real Madrid and Manchester United - two of the three highest revenue-generating clubs globally - as among those who can benefit.

Madrid do not have a women's team and the United women's side has the same shirt sponsor as the men's.

Barcelona, the third of the big three in terms of revenue, have different shirt sponsors for their men's and women's teams.

Barcelona striker Toni Duggan wearing the Stanley-sponsored shirt. The men's is sponsored by Qatar Airways.

Out of the 20 highest revenue-generating clubs, 17 have a women's team and of these, nine have a separate shirt sponsor, Deloitte says.

Wray said such clubs would be able to "realise the full value of their women's football rights" while at the same time brands could "demonstrate they are committed to, and recognise the value of, women's football".

"This will provide a way to measure the financial value of women's football; it will build greater media and fan interest," she added.

"Commercial partners and broadcasters have tended to primarily focus on, and value, men's clubs or competitions.

"However, stakeholders are now seeing the many advantages of investing in a rapidly growing area."

The women's World Cup takes place in France in the summer and it is expected to play a major part in generating interest from brands and advertisers, while also helping to increase future match attendances.

High street chemist Boots was recently announced as a multi-million pound sponsor of the home nations teams and the Republic of Ireland.

And a crowd of 60,739 watched Barcelona beat Atletico Madrid 2-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano - a record for a top-flight domestic women's game in Europe.