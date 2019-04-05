Scott Brown 'nothing to defend himself for', says Celtic boss Neil Lennon

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Celtic & Rangers players clash after final whistle

Celtic captain Scott Brown has "nothing to defend himself for" after being charged for his Old Firm derby conduct, according to manager Neil Lennon.

The Scottish FA have cited the midfielder for "not acting in the best interests of football".

Celtic and Rangers have also have been charged over a mass confrontation of players at the end of Sunday's match.

However, Lennon said his players were "absolutely exemplary under immense provocation".

Rangers' Alfredo Morelos, Andy Halliday and Ryan Kent have all been suspended for their actions during a hot-tempered 2-1 victory for Celtic, while Ibrox manager Steven Gerrard has accepted a one-game touchline ban.

Brown, who was involved in all three incidents with the Rangers trio, has been accused of breaching a rule that states players, coaches and officials should "act in the best interests of football".

"Scott Brown has nothing to defend himself for," Lennon told Celtic TV. "I think that his treatment on the pitch was nothing short of disgraceful.

"He's been elbowed, he's been hit in the face.

"But he takes it, he stands up to it and comes back for more. And that's the character of the man.

"So you get the usual nonsense and trying to put the same eggs in one basket. We're totally exempt from any blame from this whatsoever."