Top-tier licence confirms Airbus promotion, Llanelli rejected

Airbus have had their promotion to the Welsh Premier League confirmed after they were granted a licence to play in Wales' top tier.

The Wingmakers, already Cymru Alliance champions, were awarded their Tier One licence at a Football of Association of Wales (FAW) meeting on Thursday.

Penybont will join them in the top flight if they win the Welsh Football League Division One title.

They are 12 points clear at the top with eight games left this season.

Penybont and Haverfordwest were both successful in their applications for a Tier One licence so, if either of them win the Division One title or finish in the top two, then both Llanelli Town and Llandudno will be relegated.

Llanelli, who were the only side to have their Tier One application rejected, will be relegated from the Welsh Premier League if they fail to win at Aberystwyth Town on Friday, 5 April.

Bangor City, now in the Cymru Alliance, were one of the clubs to withdraw their applications, along with Briton Ferry, Buckley Town, Cambrian and Clydach Vale, Holywell Town, Llansawel, Porthmadog and Prestatyn.

According to the FAW, the licence process sees clubs assessed on the the following criteria: