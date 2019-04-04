Mark Reynolds: Dundee United agree permanent switch for Aberdeen defender

Mark Reynolds has played nine time since joining Dundee United on loan

Aberdeen defender Mark Reynolds will make his loan move to Dundee United permanent at the end of the season after agreeing a three-year deal.

The 31-year-old, who has been involved with Scotland squads without winning a senior cap, has signed a pre-contract agreement with the Tannadice club.

Reynolds has made nine appearances for the Scottish Championship title hopefuls since joining in January.

The move will end his seven-year spell at Pittodrie.

Reynolds, who can play at centre-half or left-back, began his career with Motherwell and first joined Aberdeen on loan from Sheffield Wednesday in January 2012.

The former Scotland Under-21 international has made 216 appearances for the Premiership outfit.

However, he has not played for the Dons since May, when he started in a 1-0 win away to champions Celtic on the final day of last season.

United sit second, five points behind Ross County in the Championship table and having played a game more, ahead of the sides meeting in Dingwall on Friday evening.