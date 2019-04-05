Corner, Scotland Women. Conceded by Su Helen Galaz.
Scotland Women v Chile Women
-
Line-ups
Scotland Women
- 1Alexander
- 2Smith
- 4Corsie
- 5Beattie
- 3Docherty
- 11Evans
- 9Weir
- 8Little
- 20Brown
- 23Arnot
- 22Cuthbert
Substitutes
- 6Love
- 7Lauder
- 10Crichton
- 12Lynn
- 13Ross
- 14Arthur
- 15Howard
- 16Murray
- 17Murray
- 18Emslie
- 19Ness
- 21Fife
Chile Women
- 1Endler
- 21Díaz
- 14Pardo
- 15Galaz
- 16Pinilla
- 11López
- 8Araya
- 20Zamora Mancilla
- 4Lara
- 10Aedo
- 22Urrutia
Substitutes
- 2Soto
- 5Soruco
- 6Soto
- 9Grez
- 12Campos
- 13Araya
- 17Toro
- 18Sáez
- 19Huenteo
- 23Torrero
- 25Balmaceda
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away1
Live Text
Lizzie Arnot (Scotland Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Yanara Aedo (Chile Women).
Attempt missed. Lisa Evans (Scotland Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Fiona Brown.
Attempt saved. Yanara Aedo (Chile Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Francisca Lara.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.