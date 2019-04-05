Women's International Friendlies
Scotland Women0Chile Women0

Scotland Women v Chile Women

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Watch on BBC Alba & iPlayer

Line-ups

Scotland Women

  • 1Alexander
  • 2Smith
  • 4Corsie
  • 5Beattie
  • 3Docherty
  • 11Evans
  • 9Weir
  • 8Little
  • 20Brown
  • 23Arnot
  • 22Cuthbert

Substitutes

  • 6Love
  • 7Lauder
  • 10Crichton
  • 12Lynn
  • 13Ross
  • 14Arthur
  • 15Howard
  • 16Murray
  • 17Murray
  • 18Emslie
  • 19Ness
  • 21Fife

Chile Women

  • 1Endler
  • 21Díaz
  • 14Pardo
  • 15Galaz
  • 16Pinilla
  • 11López
  • 8Araya
  • 20Zamora Mancilla
  • 4Lara
  • 10Aedo
  • 22Urrutia

Substitutes

  • 2Soto
  • 5Soruco
  • 6Soto
  • 9Grez
  • 12Campos
  • 13Araya
  • 17Toro
  • 18Sáez
  • 19Huenteo
  • 23Torrero
  • 25Balmaceda

Match Stats

Home TeamScotland WomenAway TeamChile Women
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away1

Live Text

Corner, Scotland Women. Conceded by Su Helen Galaz.

Lizzie Arnot (Scotland Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Yanara Aedo (Chile Women).

Attempt missed. Lisa Evans (Scotland Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Fiona Brown.

Attempt saved. Yanara Aedo (Chile Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Francisca Lara.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 5th April 2019

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you