Premier Division: Finn Harps v Derry City (Fri)

David Parkhouse scored the opening goal for Derry in their last league game against Sligo

Derry City manager Declan Devine says derby rivals Finn Harps will provide stiff opposition despite failing to win any of their first nine league matches.

Derry lie fourth in the table ahead of Friday's Premier Division game after beating Sligo Rovers 2-0 last time out.

"We are under no illusions as to how difficult it will be," said Devine.

"I've been involved in quite a few north-west derbies in Ballybofey over my career and every time I've been given a very difficult game," he added.

"They will want to get something from the game and take our scalp but we will go there with confidence and belief."

The Candystripes manager says goalkeeper Peter Cherrie is "touch and go" for the trip to Finn Park, with Nathan Gartside standing by to deputise for the third consecutive game.

"If Peter doesn't make it we have full trust in Nathan, who has put in two good performances and kept two clean sheets. Patrick McClean has trained all week so he comes into my thinking again.

"The players have shown real appetite to perform for the football club and the supporters and I've no doubt they will be up for the challenge again on Friday.

"It's a very difficult venue to go to but it's a game we're looking forward to and have prepared well for all week.

"We have to play to our strengths - we are very good with the ball but we can also be physical, we can be aggressive and we are very fit at the minute. We look forward to whatever may come our way."