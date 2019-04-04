Notts County: Owner Alan Hardy accepts offer to buy League Two club

Notts County owner Alan Hardy says he has accepted an offer to buy the troubled League Two club.

Hardy said the offer was from a "very credible party", who were now undertaking due diligence.

He told the club website: "There has been a huge level of interest in the club.

"I am delighted that we are now at an advanced stage with people who I am confident have Notts County's best interests at heart."

"They must be given the time and privacy to carry out their checks properly but, as soon as I can reveal more, I will provide a further update."

Notts are 23rd in the table with six games remaining, only behind Yeovil Town on goal difference and one point above bottom side Macclesfield Town.

The club are due in court on 10 April after being issued a winding-up petition by HM Revenue and Customs.

Hardy's interior design company Paragon Interiors went into administration in February but he has insisted their financial problems would not affect the club.

