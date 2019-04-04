Lauren Bruton: Reading Women striker extends contract

Lauren Bruton made her England debut against Kazakhstan in September 2018

Reading Women striker Lauren Bruton has extended her deal with the WSL club.

The 26-year-old England international joined Kelly Chambers' side from Arsenal in 2013 and has made over 100 appearances.

"As you can see from 2013 to where we are now, the club has moved so far ahead and I personally believe in the next two years, the club can go even further," she told the club website.

The Royals face West Ham in the Women's FA Cup semi-final on 14 April.