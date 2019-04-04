Michael McGovern: Norwich City goalkeeper signs two-year deal

Michael McGovern's five appearances for Norwich this season have come in the EFL and FA Cup

Norwich City goalkeeper Michael McGovern has signed a new two-year deal.

The Northern Ireland international, 34, has not made a league appearance for the Championship leaders this season.

"It was a difficult decision because I haven't played as many games over the past couple of years as I would have liked," he told the club website.

"But you've got to bear in mind that this is a club striving to get to the Premier League."