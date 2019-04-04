Cameroon's Gaelle Enganamouit leaves Malaga by mutual consent

Gaelle Enganamouit was named as the Women's African Footballer of the Year in 2015

Cameroon international Gaelle Enganamouit has left Malaga by mutual consent, just two months after signing for the Spanish outfit.

The former African Women's Player of the Year joined struggling Malaga in January from Norwegian outfit Avaldsnes IL on a one-year deal.

The 26-year-old has now left the club after only two appearances and is now looking for a new club.

She is currently in China with the national team competing in a four-nation tournament as they prepare for June's Women's World Cup in France.

Malaga are currently bottom of 16-team Spanish Women's La Liga, with 20 points from 26 games.