Lawro's Premier League & FA Cup predictions v Radio 1 DJ Scott Mills

Manchester City continue their pursuit of an unprecedented quadruple on Saturday when they meet Brighton in the FA Cup semi-finals.

You can watch the game live on BBC One and the BBC Sport website at 17:30 BST - but who will win?

BBC football expert Mark Lawrenson said: "Stopping City is going to be a big problem for Brighton. The key is to deny them space but it will feel like the Wembley pitch is huge.

"Brighton will be difficult to play against because they are not going to come out and attack City - they would get absolutely torn apart if they did - but I do not see them holding out."

Lawro is pitting his wits against a different guest for each round of this season's FA Cup, and his opponent this time is Radio 1 DJ Scott Mills.

Remember Paul the Octopus from the 2010 World Cup? Scott thinks of himself as an animal when it comes to making football predictions because he has the same knowledge - in his own words, "none".

Mills admits he is no football expert so he has been helped out by his co-host, Watford fan Chris Stark.

Like Lawro, Mills is going for a City win - and Stark says: "That is probably a sensible decision. City are going for the quadruple and are the best team left in the FA Cup."

For Watford versus Wolves, Stark explained: "It is quite a level game - they are both in a similar position in the Premier League, battling for seventh place."

Mills said: "Because you are here, I am going to go for Watford 3-1 Wolves. Troy Deeney to score all three."

Scott Mills is on Radio 1 Monday to Friday, from 13:00 to 16:00 BST.

FA Cup semi-final predictions Result Lawro Scott SATURDAY Man City v Brighton x-x 2-0 2-1 SUNDAY Watford v Wolves x-x 1-1* 3-1

*Wolves to win after extra time and penalties

Premier League predictions - week 33 Result Lawro Scott FRIDAY Southampton v Liverpool x-x 0-2 0-3 SATURDAY x-x Bournemouth v Burnley x-x 1-1 1-1 Huddersfield v Leicester x-x 0-2 0-1 Newcastle v Crystal Palace x-x 2-1 2-2 SUNDAY Everton v Arsenal x-x 2-1 1-1 MONDAY Chelsea v West Ham x-x 2-0 3-1

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 15:00 BST unless stated.

FRIDAY

Southampton v Liverpool (Premier League, 20:00)

I wonder what kind of reception Liverpool's former Southampton players - Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane, Dejan Lovren and Adam Lallana will get at St Mary's? I don't think they will get a very warm welcome, let's put it that way.

It is a tough game for the Reds for lots of reasons, though. Saints got an thoroughly deserved win over Brighton last weekend.

They really needed those three points despite the improvement they have made since Ralph Hasenhuttl took charge in December, and they are far from safe yet either.

But this is a Liverpool side that, whatever way they play at the moment, just get the job done.

What might help the Reds is that I cannot see Southampton sitting back and playing for a draw. I think Hasenhuttl will want to have a bit of a go and that will open things up a bit.

We definitely won't see Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp resting players before their Champions League quarter-final first leg against FC Porto on Tuesday.

Playing on Friday night has worked out absolutely perfectly for the Reds, and the Premier League should be doing the same for all of our teams in the competition.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Scott's prediction: 0-3

SATURDAY

Bournemouth v Burnley (Premier League)

Burnley got an important win over Wolves last weekend and they have got some breathing space above the bottom three, which could be important when you consider the Clarets still have to play Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal.

Looking at the table, a draw would be a good result for Sean Dyche's side here. That would leave them six points above third-bottom Cardiff, and with a much-superior goal difference.

That's what I think they will get too. It might be quite a cagey affair, but when David Brooks and Callum Wilson are playing the Cherries always look more dangerous, and I don't see it ending goalless.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Scott's prediction: 1-1

Huddersfield v Leicester (Premier League)

It is difficult to know what Huddersfield manager Jan Siewert should do now his side have been relegated. Does he think about who might leave in the summer and look at some fringe players for next season? Possibly.

Or could it be a situation where he keeps playing his strongest XI and, now the pressure is off them completely, the Terriers will start to play and suddenly look like a different team.

Whatever Siewert decides, this is a tough game for them. Leicester have won their past three matches under Brendan Rodgers, and with a bit of luck he could easily have won his first game in charge, against Watford, too.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Scott's prediction: 0-1

Newcastle v Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Newcastle played OK in Monday's defeat by Arsenal - looking fairly secure, but not exactly posing much of a threat. It almost felt like they were trying to keep the score down, which isn't unusual for manager Rafael Benitez.

I would expect the Magpies to be a bit more adventurous on Saturday, and I can see then edging this one.

But both of these teams are safe anyway. It would be a massive shock if either of them went down.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Scott's prediction: 2-2

Man City v Brighton (FA Cup semi-final, 17:30, live on BBC One)

Brighton worry me a little bit. I thought they had turned the corner a few weeks ago when they beat Huddersfield and then Crystal Palace at the start of March, but since then they have been well beaten in both their Premier League games against Southampton and Chelsea.

Yes they will raise their game at Wembley, but they are playing a Manchester City side who have found their groove.

City were so comfortable against Cardiff on Wednesday that they did not even have to play particularly well to win, and it could well be a similar story here.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Scott's prediction: 2-1

SUNDAY

Everton v Arsenal (Premier League, 14:05)

Arsenal's home form is outstanding which is why they are in the Champions League places, but they are not great on the road - their away record is only the 10th best in the top flight.

This is a big test for the Gunners. Everton have done well of late and they have got the bit between their teeth at the moment.

In the second half of their last home game - a 2-0 win over Chelsea - they looked wired in to what they needed to do.

The Toffees fans will demand the same again and, if the players can produce a repeat performance, I think they will win.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Scott's prediction: 1-1

Watford v Wolves (FA Cup semi-final, 16:00)

You look at both of these clubs and everything is very positive at the moment. They have both had very good seasons, both are in the top eight, and both are trying to cap it by reaching the FA Cup final.

At the end of the season, Hornets boss Javier Gracia and Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Sanchez will both get honourable mentions when the awards are handed out.

Media playback is not supported on this device Watford 4-1 Fulham: Javi Gracia proud after reaching 'amazing' points tally

Nuno, in particular, has impressed me. I know there is an argument that Wolves have got greater resources than Watford, but you have to consider the way they play and the fact they are a little bit more consistent than Watford.

I know Wolves have had a couple of slip-ups where you think their result is strange - like their defeat by Burnley last week.

But Nuno knows that is what happens in the Premier League, and he has never changed the way he plays after a defeat. Instead he keeps on repeating his message to the players.

Media playback is not supported on this device Wolves 2-1 Man Utd: Nuno Espirito Santo pleased to pick up 'very difficult' win

I think this one is going to be very tight. I would not be surprised if it goes to penalties - but I do think the Hornets will edge it.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1 - Wolves to win on penalties

Scott's prediction: 3-1

MONDAY

Chelsea v West Ham (Premier League, 20:00)

I feel sorry for West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini. He puts his team out one week and they are are really, really good. They look like a good top-10 side.

And then the next match they look like they have never met each other.

Media playback is not supported on this device Cardiff 0-2 West Ham: Very bad performance from Hammers - Manuel Pellegrini

People might question Pellegrini's ability to motivate his players, but it can't be that. He will say the same things every week to get them going, and one week it works and the next week it doesn't.

I just don't get it - but it makes it very hard to predict the Hammers' results, whoever they are playing.

Chelsea have also been inconsistent this season, although not on the same level.

They come into this game on the back of two successive wins and, after being fortunate to beat Cardiff at the weekend, they were far more convincing against Brighton on Wednesday.

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Wonderful' Chelsea goals please Sarri

Blues boss Maurizio Sarri picked an interesting team against the Seagulls, with Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ruben Loftus-Cheek both starting, and after a performance like that why would you not start them both again?

If he leaves them on the bench on Monday then straight away the fans are going to be singing: "You don't know what you're doing."

Maybe Sarri is already thinking he won't be in charge beyond the end of the season so it does not matter. It does, though, because if he gets them in the Champions League it will go down as a good season for a new manager, whatever happens after that.

There seems to be a lot going on behind the scenes at Stamford Bridge, so if Sarri can secure a top-four finish then I would say that is a success.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Scott's prediction: 3-1

Lawro was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

How did Lawro do last time?

From the five midweek games, Lawro and his guest, Feeder bassist Taka, both got four correct results with no perfect scores, for a total of 40 points.

Total scores after week 32 Lawro 2,700 Guests 2,370

Lawro v Guests P32 W15 D4 L13

+/- DENOTE POSITION DIFFERENCE BETWEEN LAWRO'S TABLE AND ACTUAL POSITION TEAM P W D L PTS +/- 1 Man City 32 29 3 0 90 0 2 Man Utd 32 24 5 3 77 +4 3 Liverpool 32 21 11 0 74 -1 4 Chelsea 32 20 6 6 66 +1 5 Tottenham 32 18 11 3 65 -2 6 Leicester 32 17 5 10 56 +3 7 Arsenal 31 16 5 10 53 -3 8 Everton 32 15 5 12 50 +2 9 Burnley 32 12 9 11 45 +8 10 Newcastle 32 11 7 14 40 +4 11 Wolves 32 12 3 17 39 -4 12 Watford 32 11 3 18 36 -4 13 West Ham 32 10 5 17 35 -2 14 Bournemouth 32 9 6 17 33 -2 15 Crystal Palace 32 8 8 16 32 -2 16 Fulham 33 8 5 20 29 +3 17 Southampton 31 8 3 20 27 -1 18 Brighton 31 5 8 18 23 -3 19 Cardiff 32 3 5 24 14 -1 20 Huddersfield 32 3 5 24 14 0

GUEST LEADERBOARD 218-19

SCORE GUEST LEADERBOARD 160 David Ginola 140 The 1975's Ross MacDonald 120 Joe Thomas 110 Tom Kerridge, Yatez 90 Jim Glennie, Mario Hezonja, Karl Pilkington, Chris Stark 84 Lawro (average after 32 weeks) 80 Adebayo Akinfenwa, Richard Ashcroft, Dina Asher-Smith, Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, Greg James, Johnny Marr*, Mark Wahlberg 70 Yumgen 60 Jamie Dornan & Paul Conroy, Idris Elba, Tom McFarland, Dolph Lundgren, Mumford & Sons, Dillian Whyte 50 Bring Me The Horizon, Theo Ellis, Drew McIntyre, Mohamed Sanu, Dolph Ziggler 40 Tom Grennan, Josh Warrington, Taka 30 Ryan Fitzpatrick, Danny Howard*, Oti Mabuse 20 Yizzy

*Score will be updated when full programme of games are completed

Lawro's best score: 260 points (week seven v Karl Pilkington)

Lawro's worst score: 20 points (week 24 v Grime star Yizzy, week 25 v Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarter-back Ryan Fitzpatrick and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, and week 31 against Radio 1 DJ Danny Howard)