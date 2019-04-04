Bolton Wanderers v Ipswich Town to go ahead after Safety Advisory Group approval

Bolton's next two Championship matches are at home - against Ipswich on Saturday and Middlesbrough on Tuesday

Bolton Wanderers' home match against Ipswich Town in the Championship on Saturday will go ahead as scheduled.

The region's Safety Advisory Group (SAG) had issued a ban on fans entering the University of Bolton Stadium for their next two home games.

"The club has been able to reassure us that they are able to host the game in a safe manner," said an SAG statement.

BBC Radio Manchester is reporting that club and matchday staff have now been paid their March salaries.

However, it is understood the players and coaching staff have still to be paid - but will return to training on Thursday following a 48-hour strike on Monday in support of the club's workers.

Earlier on Wednesday, Bolton were given until 8 May to settle an unpaid £1.2m tax bill at the High Court.

Lawyers for the financially stricken club said terms for the sale of Wanderers have been agreed and due diligence is under way, although they have withheld the identity of the prospective buyer.

Former Watford chairman Laurence Bassini is reported to have been at the hearing, where the club's barrister, Hilary Stonefrost, told the court: "The prospective purchaser is here."

She added that Bassini, whose controversial tenure at Vicarage Road lasted only 13 months, "has proof of funds".

Bassini declined to comment before he was driven away from the court in a Rolls-Royce, reports the Press Association.

Wanderers are 23rd in the Championship table with seven games remaining.

Following Saturday's match against bottom side Ipswich, they are due to face play-off hopefuls Middlesbrough on Tuesday, 9 April.

"We recognise that Bolton Wanderers Football Club is at the heart of our community and this has been a deeply regrettable situation," added a spokesperson for SAG.

"Partners are going above and beyond to put the plans in place to make sure games go ahead.