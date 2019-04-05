Barcelona v Atletico Madrid: Last stand for Diego Simeone's old guard?

Atletico are eight points behind Barca with eight La Liga games to play

Barcelona v Atletico Madrid - La Liga Date: 6 April Time: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

La Liga leaders Barcelona host second-placed Atletico Madrid at the Nou Camp on Saturday night knowing a win will make a fourth title in five years all but inevitable.

Atletico head into the contest eight points behind the reigning champions with eight games remaining, so only a victory will be enough to maintain the hopes of Diego Simeone's men.

More than that, though, the game is also a final chance for Simeone's old guard to rouse themselves for one last shot at glory.

Over the past few years, Atletico's title-winning side of 2014 has been gradually chipped away, piece by piece, and after this summer it's quite likely that only one or two will remain.

Ever-reliable midfielder Koke will still be there, along with the reacquired Diego Costa. That will probably be it, and Atletico are heading into a turbulent summer which poses more questions than it provides answers.

Defensive stalwarts heading out

Atletico's first high-profile sale of the summer has already been confirmed, with young and versatile French World Cup-winner Lucas Hernandez agreeing an 80m euro (£68m) move to Bayern Munich - a world record fee for a defender.

Losing homegrown Hernandez was a hugely frustrating blow for Atletico, but in an emotional sense the expected departure of a trio of long-serving defensive lynchpins will be even more keenly felt.

Chief among those is battle-hardened centre back Diego Godin, whose tenacious and no-nonsense style has perhaps encapsulated Simeone's managerial reign better than anyone else over the past eight years.

Godin, who would surely have appeared on the Ballon d'Or podium by now if defenders were ever considered for such trinkets, assured himself a prominent place in Atletico's history books by scoring the goal at Barcelona that delivered the league title ahead of the hosts on the final day of the 2013-14 campaign.

The Uruguayan has been the very definition of 'stalwart' during his nine seasons with the club, making 381 appearances and generally only missing games through (not infrequent) suspensions. But he is now 33 and out of contract in the summer, with a free transfer to Inter Milan on the cards despite rumoured interest from Manchester United.

A similar situation is faced by two of Godin's defensive team-mates, full-backs Juanfran (34) and Filipe Luis (33), who are fellow victims of Atletico's policy of refusing to offer contracts longer than one year to players in their 30s.

Juanfran's biggest moment for the club will be remembered for all the wrong reasons, with his penalty shootout miss allowing Real Madrid to win the 2016 Champions League final. But that is harsh on a crafty player whose patient yet purposeful play down the right - just like Filipe Luis' on the other flank - has played such a key role in Simeone's strategy since he took over in 2011.

These outstanding servants of the club have amassed a combined total of well over 1,000 games for Atletico, and the prospect of seeing three icons all leave on free transfers at the same time is undoubtedly distressing for fans.

But, to deepen Atletico's concerns, they might not be the only ones.

Diego Godin and Antoine Griezmann have been key figures in Atletico's success under Diego Simeone

Griezmann, Saul and Partey also leaving?

Losing an entire back four would be disruptive enough, but Atletico could be forced to confront further upheaval following a fresh bout of speculation over several more key men, including star striker Antoine Griezmann.

While the 28-year-old Frenchman rejected Barcelona in a very public manner last summer and instead signed a new deal with Atletico, he is now thought to regret that decision and is hoping for a second chance to join Barca as a partner for - and eventual successor to - Luis Suarez.

Atletico president Enrique Cerezo claimed this week that the chances of Griezmann staying are "1,000%", but Barca have never made a secret of their admiration for the player and it would be no surprise if their interest is reawakened, especially if the underperforming Philippe Coutinho can be moved on for a decent fee.

There could also be a couple of highly significant departures from midfield, starting with reported Manchester City target Saul Niguez, who has supposedly become frustrated with his restricted role under Simeone - even being occasionally asked to play at left-back.

Also linked with a move is Thomas Partey, the 2018 BBC African Footballer of the Year candidate who has become a key figure in the centre of the field following last summer's departure of captain Gabi.

Ghana international Partey, an occasional purveyor of spectacular long-range goals, has a release clause of just 50m euro (£43m) and has consequently been linked with practically every major Premier League club.

With the future of centre-back Stefan Savic also in doubt after a confrontation with the club's fitness guru, 'Professor' Oscar Ortega - whose own position is uncertain due to the squad being hit by a ruinous list of 45 injuries over the course the season - it is clear there is an unusually high degree of turmoil around the Wanda Metropolitano at the moment.

The question is: what should Simeone do about it?

Atletico and Barca drew 1-1 in Madrid earlier in the season

A new batch of journeymen?

Perhaps the most remarkable aspect of Atletico's title success in 2014 is that it was largely achieved with a group of relatively anonymous journeymen.

But that kind of player, perhaps, is exactly what the volatile Argentine boss needs in order to instil his preferred 'us against the world' mentality where every point has to be scrapped for and every game is a bitter struggle against the odds.

With established stars, Simeone's track record is mediocre at best. Atletico's record signing, Thomas Lemar, has greatly disappointed this season, and there have been plenty more big-name flops in recent years. Jackson Martinez mustered three goals in 22 games after a 35m euro (£30m) transfer in 2015, Mario Mandzukic was only a partial success, Diego Costa has struggled since returning from Chelsea as a 'big name' rather than raw potential, and Nikola Kalinic has been a disaster.

It is clear that Atletico need to act in the transfer market this summer, especially in defence. But rather than barking his instructions to a new breed of high-calibre performers who possess a strong sense of their own worth, Simeone may be better served digging up a few more rough diamonds who are grateful for the opportunity to be polished by such an intense coach.

A vivid current example comes from a few miles across Madrid at Getafe, where a bunch of cheaply assembled has-beens and never-weres are doggedly launching - in a very Atletico-esque manner - an improbable challenge for the top four.

One of Getafe's best players, Togo defender Djene Dakonam, is reportedly being lined up as a replacement for Godin. Although it might be a strange approach for a club that increasingly regards itself as belonging to the elite, recruiting relatively low-profile players like Dakonam (also a rumoured target for Arsenal) might be the best way for Simeone to construct another team capable of challenging for major honours.

First, though, there is still this season's title to fight for. Atletico are already on the ropes, and Saturday's trip to Barcelona could see Godin and company knocked out for good.