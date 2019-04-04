Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom named manager of month

Hibernian are unbeaten in the Scottish Premiership under Paul Heckingbottom
Scottish Premiership: Hearts v Hibernian
Venue: Tynecastle, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 6 April Kick-off: 12:30 BST
Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Hibernian head coach Paul Heckingbottom has won the Scottish Premiership manager of the month award for March.

Hibs won two and drew the other of their league matches last month.

Former Barnsley and Leeds United boss Heckingbottom, 41, has lost only once since taking charge since in February.

The Easter Road side are sixth in the Premiership and travel to Edinburgh rivals Hearts, who are a point ahead in fifth, at 12:30 BST on Saturday.

