Raul Jimenez: Wolves sign striker from Benfica for club record £30m

Raul Jimenez
Jimenez scored as Wolves beat Manchester United 2-1 to reach Sunday's FA Cup semi-finals

Wolves have confirmed the club-record signing of striker Raul Jimenez from Benfica for £30m.

The Mexican, 27, has scored 15 goals in 37 games since joining the Premier League newcomers on a season-long loan in June 2018.

He has helped Wolves to seventh in the table and played a key role in them reaching Sunday's FA Cup semi-final against Watford.

The fee surpasses the £18m paid for Adama Traore in August 2018.

More to follow.

