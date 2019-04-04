Dundee, St Mirren & Hamilton Academical - who will go down?

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: McIntyre, Rice & Kearney on the relegation fight

With six games of the Scottish Premiership season remaining, six points separate the bottom three teams. But who will survive, who will face a play-off, and who will go down?

All three lost on Wednesday night, meaning Dundee remain bottom, two points behind St Mirren, and six behind Hamilton Academical.

The latter two meet in Lanarkshire on Saturday - with Dundee hosting Aberdeen - and a victory for the visitors would pull Accies right back into the mire.

But which teams do each side still have to face? What are the respective managers saying? And what do the pundits think?

What are the managers saying?

Dundee manager Jim McIntyre: "In a lot of the games we've not been good enough in both boxes. We've tried to encourage the players to be brave, to keep attacking as the only way we're going to get out of this is by scoring goals. I believe in the players that we've got in there. We're on a terrible run at the minute. You've just to try and keep believing in what we're doing."

St Mirren manager Oran Kearney: "When you take in the results of the others around us, it's nice to know that nothing has changed. I think ours was the hardest of the three games and the one where the most damage could have been done so I think to come out all even it's helpful for us. It's been a colossal couple of weeks and it'll all finish on Saturday and there's a break the following week."

Hamilton Academical head coach Brian Rice: "We had a frank, open chat in the dressing room. Asking questions, trying to get answers, encouraging them, questioning them. I'm getting plenty back from the players but it's easy to talk about things. We're all great talkers but actions speak louder than words. Saturday is massive for us. It's a big three points if we win, a big three points if we lose."

What do the pundits think?

Former Hearts and Hibernian midfielder Michael Stewart on Sportscene

I really do fear for Dundee. Confidence will be so low. Six defeats in a row. When you get to this stage of the season and you're not winning games, you're not picking up points and you're chucking in cheap goals then you're giving yourself such a short period of time to change and shift the momentum. It does get to the stage where it does look terminal and fatal.

Hamilton are the team with the most goals conceded and the fewest goals scored yet they are not bottom of the table. It is phenomenal. I think it's -48 of a goal difference now.

Former Rangers and St Mirren striker Steven Thompson

Huge game on Saturday between Hamilton and St Mirren. Hamilton don't go into the game in very good form - lost their last two, conceded seven goals. It'll be a massive match.

Dundee, you can almost do their match report before a match now because it's the same thing that's happening every single week - losing avoidable goals and missing big opportunities. It's the same story.