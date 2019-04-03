Dutch Eredivisie
FC Emmen2Ajax5

FC Emmen 2-5 Ajax: 33-time winners end 1,060-day wait to go top of Eredivisie

Daley Blind
Former Manchester United midfielder Daley Blind was among the goalscorers as Ajax thrashed FC Emmen

Ajax ended a 1060 day wait to return to the top of the Eredivisie table with a thumping victory over FC Emmen.

The 33-time winners opened up a 5-0 lead within an hour with goals by Donny van de Beek, Daley Blind, Klaas-Jan Huntelaar and two from David Neres.

Emmen pulled two back through a Nicolas Tagliafico own goal and a late strike by Jafar Arias.

Victory sees Ajax move one point ahead of second-placed PSV Eindhoven, who they beat 3-1 on Sunday.

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag has already led the club to the Champions League quarter-final in his first full season in charge, following victory over defending champions Real Madrid in the last-16.

The Dutch giants host Juventus in the first leg of their quarter-final tie on 10 April, and they remain on course for a first league title since 2014 - although PSV have one game in hand.

Line-ups

FC Emmen

  • 12Scherpen
  • 23Bijl
  • 33KuipersBooked at 50mins
  • 4Bakker
  • 22Cavlan
  • 10BanninkBooked at 28minsSubstituted forBosat 73'minutes
  • 20Chacón
  • 6JansenSubstituted forBen Moussaat 57'minutes
  • 15de LeeuwSubstituted forNiemeijerat 78'minutes
  • 17Slagveer
  • 25Arias

Substitutes

  • 1van der Vlag
  • 2Gronsveld
  • 3Siekman
  • 8Ben Moussa
  • 11Niemeijer
  • 13Veendorp
  • 26Telgenkamp
  • 30Bos
  • 32de Vos
  • 44Lukic
  • 99Braken

Ajax

  • 24Onana
  • 2KristensenBooked at 24mins
  • 4de Ligt
  • 17BlindSubstituted forVeltmanat 56'minutes
  • 31Tagliafico
  • 20SchöneSubstituted forDolbergat 69'minutes
  • 6van de Beek
  • 21de Jong
  • 7Neres
  • 9Huntelaar
  • 10TadicSubstituted forLangat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Veltman
  • 8Sinkgraven
  • 16Magallán
  • 19Labyad
  • 22Ziyech
  • 25Dolberg
  • 26Lamprou
  • 28Semedo Varela
  • 30de Wit
  • 37Lang
Referee:
Siemen Mulder
Attendance:
8,301

Match Stats

Home TeamFC EmmenAway TeamAjax
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home15
Away17
Shots on Target
Home3
Away10
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home13
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, FC Emmen 2, Ajax 5.

Full Time

Second Half ends, FC Emmen 2, Ajax 5.

Attempt blocked. Noa Lang (Ajax) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kasper Dolberg.

Foul by Kasper Dolberg (Ajax).

Nick Bakker (FC Emmen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Glenn Bijl (FC Emmen) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Caner Cavlan.

Attempt missed. Caner Cavlan (FC Emmen) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Goal!

Goal! FC Emmen 2, Ajax 5. Jafar Arias (FC Emmen) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Glenn Bijl.

Attempt missed. Caner Cavlan (FC Emmen) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Glenn Bijl.

Noa Lang (Ajax) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Glenn Bijl (FC Emmen).

Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Hilal Ben Moussa (FC Emmen).

Attempt missed. Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Noa Lang with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Luciano Slagveer.

Attempt blocked. Noa Lang (Ajax) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Donny van de Beek (Ajax) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joël Veltman.

Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Luciano Slagveer (FC Emmen).

Substitution

Substitution, FC Emmen. Reuven Niemeijer replaces Michael de Leeuw.

Substitution

Substitution, Ajax. Noa Lang replaces Dusan Tadic.

Foul by Donny van de Beek (Ajax).

Michael de Leeuw (FC Emmen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Michael Chacón.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Emmen. Henk Bos replaces Alexander Bannink.

Attempt blocked. Luciano Slagveer (FC Emmen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jafar Arias.

Substitution

Substitution, Ajax. Kasper Dolberg replaces Lasse Schöne.

Attempt missed. Nick Bakker (FC Emmen) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Caner Cavlan with a cross following a corner.

Corner, FC Emmen. Conceded by Joël Veltman.

Attempt missed. Luciano Slagveer (FC Emmen) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, FC Emmen. Conceded by André Onana.

Goal!

Own Goal by Nicolás Tagliafico, Ajax. FC Emmen 1, Ajax 5.

Goal!

Goal! FC Emmen 0, Ajax 5. David Neres (Ajax) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Donny van de Beek.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Emmen. Hilal Ben Moussa replaces Anco Jansen.

Substitution

Substitution, Ajax. Joël Veltman replaces Daley Blind.

Attempt missed. Alexander Bannink (FC Emmen) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Glenn Bijl.

Goal!

Goal! FC Emmen 0, Ajax 4. Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Ajax) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

Attempt saved. Jafar Arias (FC Emmen) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Goal!

Goal! FC Emmen 0, Ajax 3. David Neres (Ajax) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Dusan Tadic (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 3rd April 2019

  • FC EmmenFC Emmen2AjaxAjax5
  • VVV-VenloVVV-Venlo2FC UtrechtFC Utrecht6
  • ExcelsiorExcelsior1NAC BredaNAC Breda2
  • Fortuna SittardFortuna Sittard0ADO Den HaagADO Den Haag0

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax28222496257168
2PSV Eindhoven27214280196167
3AZ Alkmaar28156755322351
4Feyenoord27145857362147
5FC Utrecht28137854381646
6Vitesse28119852411142
7Heracles Almelo28133125155-442
8Willem II28124125055-540
9FC Groningen28115123235-338
10sc Heerenveen279995759-236
11VVV-Venlo2896133551-1633
12PEC Zwolle2795133341-832
13ADO Den Haag2879123855-1730
14Fortuna Sittard2886144564-1930
15Excelsior2875163362-2926
16De Graafschap2874173258-2625
17FC Emmen2867153268-3625
18NAC Breda2856172664-3821
View full Dutch Eredivisie table

