Steven Gerrard: Rangers are closer to Celtic than some think

Steven Gerrard praised Scott Arfield for his goal-scoring performance

Rangers are "closer than people think" to Celtic, says manager Steven Gerrard, despite his side sitting 13 points adrift in the Scottish Premiership.

The Ibrox side bounced back from Old Firm defeat with a 3-0 win over Hearts.

However, Celtic will win their eighth league title in a row if they beat Livingston on Saturday and Rangers lose at Motherwell the following day.

"We've had some cruel setbacks and blows, but I believe we're closer than what people think," Gerrard said.

"Performances like tonight, certainly for the first 45 minutes, was a good level and if we can maintain that level consistently we'll move on and improve."

Early goals from Jermain Defoe and Connor Goldson had Rangers on course for a first win in six, and Scott Arfield's third shortly after the break ended Hearts hopes after a brief rally at the end of the first half.

Defoe, who started with top scorer Alfredo Morelos beginning a four-game suspension following his red card at Celtic Park, scored his sixth goal since arriving on loan from Bournemouth.

"His numbers have been good considering the chances he has had," Gerrard said. "He won't be too happy with me because I know Jermain and he wants more minutes. I understand that and respect it. But I said to him 'play well, score goals, and you will get a run in the team'. If he continues to play well and score goals, it will be interesting in three games' time."

Steven Davis, the experienced Northern Irishman on loan from Southampton, was given a rare start in midfield alongside the recalled Glen Kamara and Gerrard described the pair as "outstanding".

"Forget the performance, Steven Davis looks 100% fit now - and match sharp," the manager said. "We know he is always excellent in possession and he's got that game intelligence, but he was everywhere.

"Kamara has been very consistent since he walked through the door. He is going to continue to grow and I think Rangers have got themselves a good player who is potentially going to be a top player."