Neil Lennon: Celtic manager concerned by 'uncalled for' pyrotechnics

Manager Neil Lennon described the use of pyrotechnics at football as "totally uncalled for" after Celtic fans threw one on to the pitch at St Mirren.

The Paisley club's Vaclav Hladky had to be attended to after a missile landed with a loud bang on the pitch near him.

It happened after Ryan Christie scored Celtic's second goal in the 2-0 Scottish Premiership win - a victory that edges them close to the title.

"I'm just hoping that the St Mirren goalkeeper is alright," said Lennon.

Speaking to BBC Scotland, he added: "We don't want pyrotechnics, fireworks, bangers in the stadium. It doesn't serve any purpose.

"Why does an individual want to bring that to a game? It doesn't impress anyone, it doesn't add anything. It just damages the reputation of the good fans we have.

"It's just totally uncalled for at a time when we should be enjoying football and hopefully having a big [title] celebration in a week or two."

Lennon also confirmed that centre-back defender Dedryck Boyata will miss the remainder of the season after rupturing a hamstring against Rangers on Sunday.

St Mirren manager Oran Kearney said goalkeeper Hladky was "a little bit shaken but OK".

The Northern Irishman had already used his three substitutes and said he was tempted to take his team off the pitch.

"I had a brief chat with him and thankfully it hasn't ended up more sinister than it could have been," said Kearney, whose side remain two points clear of Dundee at the bottom.

"I am standing 50 or 60 yards away and it made me jump. So if he is a yard [away] or however close, I dread to think the sound that came off."

'Someone is going to get hurt' reaction

Former Celtic goalkeeper Pat Bonner on Sportsound

I don't understand how someone can throw something on to the pitch without understanding that it can do damage to somebody. It just doesn't make sense to me. Lets hope the fans take heed of what Neil Lennon is saying, but I doubt if they will - that's the problem.

I was out in France for the European Championships and we were searched all around the stadium. It costs a lot of money, it takes a lot of people to do it, but that's probably what will have to happen because somebody is going to get hurt. Lets cut it out before it happens.