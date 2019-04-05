Hearts v Hibernian quiz: How much do you know about the Edinburgh rivalry?

Hearts and Hibernian meet for the third time this season on Saturday

Scottish Premiership: Hearts v Hibernian Venue: Tynecastle, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 6 April Kick-off: 12:30 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Hearts host Hibernian on Saturday with both sides having secured a top-six finish in the Scottish Premiership.

The "natural order" of these two is always a thorny issue and a Hibs victory in the final pre-split fixture would hoist them above their capital rivals who sit a point ahead in fifth.

To whet the appetite for a fascinating fixture, try BBC Scotland's Edinburgh derby quiz.