Dr Ranjan Varghese: Gateshead promise debts and wages will be paid once bond is paid

Gateshead will play Ebbsfleet at the International Stadium on Saturday

Gateshead players, staff and creditors will be paid once the National League releases funds from a £200,000 bond, owner Dr Ranjan Varghese has said.

The Tynesiders were required to lodge the sum with the league following the takeover by Varghese.

Players and staff have not been paid, prompting the threat of a strike, nor had paid debts which also saw the club removed from their stadium offices.

"We have been working very closely with the league," he told BBC Newcastle.

"At this point the debt is way below the bond the league is holding, and the league is convinced about our books.

"They have agreed to release part of the bond to pay the wages and the creditors. Some will to the solicitors, some to the club and all the creditors will be paid immediately.

"We have the assurance now. I have to apologise to the fans who dearly love the club, to the players for the delays for their wages. Once this is done, it will all be clear."

Meanwhile, Varghese says the prospect of a takeover by Chris Dunphy remains a possibility, despite the fact the former Rochdale chairman told the media he was removing his interest.

"We have signed the exclusivity agreement, the decision is up to them," Varghese said. "I signed it and sent it."