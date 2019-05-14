Quiz: Can you name Scottish top flight's leading scorer in past eight seasons?

  • From the section Celtic

Celtic have now won an eighth consecutive Scottish top-flight titles, but can you name the player who finished top league goalscorer in each of those seasons?

You have got three minutes to get all seven, plus the man who currently leads this season's charts. And remember, not all of them are Celtic players...

Can you name the top league goalscorers in each of Celtic's eight title-winning seasons?

Score: 0 / 8
03:00
You scored 0/8

Copy and share link

RankHintAnswers
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

Find out more

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you