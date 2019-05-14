Quiz: Can you name Scottish top flight's leading scorer in past eight seasons?
Celtic have now won an eighth consecutive Scottish top-flight titles, but can you name the player who finished top league goalscorer in each of those seasons?
You have got three minutes to get all seven, plus the man who currently leads this season's charts. And remember, not all of them are Celtic players...
Can you name the top league goalscorers in each of Celtic's eight title-winning seasons?
|Rank
|Hint
|Answers
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8