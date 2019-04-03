Ryan Kent: Rangers winger free to face Hearts despite Scott Brown charge

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: 'Ridiculous' Kent 'will face retrospective action' for shove on Brown

Winger Ryan Kent is free to play in Rangers' Scottish Premiership meeting with Hearts on Wednesday as the club opted not to accept his two-match ban for shoving Celtic's Scott Brown.

Kent, 22, was charged by the Scottish FA on Tuesday after footage showed him lashing out at Brown in the aftermath of James Forrest's late winner for the hosts at Celtic Park on Sunday.

Rangers had until 17:00 BST to accept the sanction, but failed to do so, meaning the case will be adjudicated at a hearing on Thursday.

Alfredo Morelos and Andy Halliday were sent off in the 2-1 defeat by Celtic and both will be banned against Hearts, with top scorer Morelos to miss a further three matches through suspension.

Scottish Police Federation vice-chairman David Hamilton described the behaviour of players in Sunday's fiery Old Firm game as "unacceptable", adding that Scottish football is in "crisis".