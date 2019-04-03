Bayern Munich v 1. FC Heidenheim 1846
-
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
- 26Ulreich
- 32Kimmich
- 4SüleBooked at 13mins
- 5Hummels
- 13Ferreira de SouzaSubstituted forLewandowskiat 45'minutesBooked at 86mins
- 11RodríguezSubstituted forComanat 45'minutes
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 18Goretzka
- 22Gnabry
- 25Müller
- 7RibérySubstituted forBoatengat 24'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Martínez Aguinaga
- 9Lewandowski
- 17Boateng
- 29Coman
- 33Mai
- 35Renato Sanches
- 36Früchtl
1. FC Heidenheim 1846
- 1Müller
- 2Busch
- 6Mainka
- 33BeermannBooked at 90mins
- 30TheuerkaufSubstituted forThomallaat 73'minutes
- 18GriesbeckBooked at 90mins
- 36DorschBooked at 40minsSubstituted forFeickat 52'minutes
- 8Andrich
- 7SchnattererSubstituted forMulthaupat 67'minutes
- 10Dovedan
- 9Glatzel
Substitutes
- 11Thomalla
- 17Multhaup
- 21Thiel
- 22Eicher
- 28Feick
- 29Strauß
- 32Schmidt
- Referee:
- Guido Winkmann
- Attendance:
- 75,000
Match Stats
Home TeamBayern MunichAway Team1. FC Heidenheim 1846
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away7
- Corners
- Home9
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away15