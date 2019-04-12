Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Calum Butcher.
Dundee United v Ayr United
Line-ups
Dundee Utd
- 1Siegrist
- 44Watson
- 55Connolly
- 30Reynolds
- 3BoothSubstituted forClarkat 59'minutes
- 47Harkes
- 18Butcher
- 7McMullan
- 50Pawlett
- 17Robson
- 9SowBooked at 24minsSubstituted forSafrankoat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Fyvie
- 10Clark
- 14Safranko
- 15Nesbitt
- 16Smith
- 34Laidlaw
- 49Seaman
Ayr
- 1Doohan
- 27Smith
- 15Bell
- 5RoseBooked at 65mins
- 3HarvieBooked at 54mins
- 6GegganSubstituted forKerrat 45'minutes
- 8CrawfordBooked at 23mins
- 18Murdoch
- 11McDaid
- 7MoffatSubstituted forMillerat 67'minutes
- 17Shankland
Substitutes
- 4Kerr
- 10Forrest
- 19Hare-Reid
- 23Docherty
- 25McCowan
- 28Cadden
- 29Miller
- Referee:
- Bobby Madden
- Attendance:
- 4,392
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away9
Live Text
Attempt missed. Mark Kerr (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Ayr United. Calvin Miller replaces Michael Moffat.
Booking
Michael Rose (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal!
Goal! Dundee United 1, Ayr United 1. Pavol Safranko (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Paul Watson.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Michael Rose.
Pavol Safranko (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Liam Smith (Ayr United).
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Pavol Safranko replaces Osman Sow.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Nicky Clark replaces Callum Booth.
Paul McMullan (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Declan McDaid (Ayr United).
Attempt missed. Osman Sow (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner from a direct free kick.
Booking
Daniel Harvie (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Paul McMullan (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Daniel Harvie (Ayr United).
Peter Pawlett (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Robbie Crawford (Ayr United).
Calum Butcher (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Andy Murdoch (Ayr United).
Foul by Callum Booth (Dundee United).
Michael Moffat (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Steven Bell.
Second Half
Second Half begins Dundee United 0, Ayr United 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Ayr United. Mark Kerr replaces Andrew Geggan because of an injury.
Half Time
First Half ends, Dundee United 0, Ayr United 1.
Mark Reynolds (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Michael Moffat (Ayr United).
Attempt missed. Paul McMullan (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Ross Doohan (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Michael Moffat (Ayr United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Mark Reynolds (Dundee United).
Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Osman Sow (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Andrew Geggan (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Osman Sow (Dundee United).
Attempt missed. Mark Connolly (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Michael Rose.
Goal!
Goal! Dundee United 0, Ayr United 1. Steven Bell (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andrew Geggan following a set piece situation.
Booking
Osman Sow (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
