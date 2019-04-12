Scottish Championship
Dundee Utd1Ayr1

Dundee United v Ayr United

Line-ups

Dundee Utd

  • 1Siegrist
  • 44Watson
  • 55Connolly
  • 30Reynolds
  • 3BoothSubstituted forClarkat 59'minutes
  • 47Harkes
  • 18Butcher
  • 7McMullan
  • 50Pawlett
  • 17Robson
  • 9SowBooked at 24minsSubstituted forSafrankoat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Fyvie
  • 10Clark
  • 14Safranko
  • 15Nesbitt
  • 16Smith
  • 34Laidlaw
  • 49Seaman

Ayr

  • 1Doohan
  • 27Smith
  • 15Bell
  • 5RoseBooked at 65mins
  • 3HarvieBooked at 54mins
  • 6GegganSubstituted forKerrat 45'minutes
  • 8CrawfordBooked at 23mins
  • 18Murdoch
  • 11McDaid
  • 7MoffatSubstituted forMillerat 67'minutes
  • 17Shankland

Substitutes

  • 4Kerr
  • 10Forrest
  • 19Hare-Reid
  • 23Docherty
  • 25McCowan
  • 28Cadden
  • 29Miller
Referee:
Bobby Madden
Attendance:
4,392

Match Stats

Home TeamDundee UtdAway TeamAyr
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home7
Away4
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away9

Live Text

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Calum Butcher.

Attempt missed. Mark Kerr (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Ayr United. Calvin Miller replaces Michael Moffat.

Booking

Michael Rose (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Goal!

Goal! Dundee United 1, Ayr United 1. Pavol Safranko (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Paul Watson.

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Michael Rose.

Pavol Safranko (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Liam Smith (Ayr United).

Substitution

Substitution, Dundee United. Pavol Safranko replaces Osman Sow.

Substitution

Substitution, Dundee United. Nicky Clark replaces Callum Booth.

Paul McMullan (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Declan McDaid (Ayr United).

Attempt missed. Osman Sow (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner from a direct free kick.

Booking

Daniel Harvie (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Paul McMullan (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Daniel Harvie (Ayr United).

Peter Pawlett (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Robbie Crawford (Ayr United).

Calum Butcher (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Andy Murdoch (Ayr United).

Foul by Callum Booth (Dundee United).

Michael Moffat (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Steven Bell.

Second Half

Second Half begins Dundee United 0, Ayr United 1.

Substitution

Substitution, Ayr United. Mark Kerr replaces Andrew Geggan because of an injury.

Half Time

First Half ends, Dundee United 0, Ayr United 1.

Mark Reynolds (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Michael Moffat (Ayr United).

Attempt missed. Paul McMullan (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Ross Doohan (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Michael Moffat (Ayr United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Foul by Mark Reynolds (Dundee United).

Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Osman Sow (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Andrew Geggan (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Osman Sow (Dundee United).

Attempt missed. Mark Connolly (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Michael Rose.

Goal!

Goal! Dundee United 0, Ayr United 1. Steven Bell (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andrew Geggan following a set piece situation.

Booking

Osman Sow (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County32197654302464
2Dundee Utd3316984439557
3Ayr32149946311551
4Inverness CT32121374335849
5Dunfermline32118133235-341
6Morton32812123043-1336
7Queen of Sth32811133939035
8Alloa3298153548-1335
9Partick Thistle3196163649-1333
10Falkirk32711143343-1032
View full Scottish Championship table

