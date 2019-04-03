Uche Ikpeazu: Hearts forward's simulation booking against Aberdeen overturned

  • From the section Hearts

Media playback is not supported on this device

A missed sitter, a penalty claim & a late winner - watch Uche Ikpeazu's eventful afternoon

Hearts striker Uche Ikpeazu has had his booking for simulation against Aberdeen overturned on appeal.

The 24-year-old went down in the box when challenged by goalkeeper Joe Lewis in the first half at Tynecastle but no penalty was awarded.

Ikpeazu later scored Hearts' second in their 2-1 win.

The forward then got injured and will miss Wednesday's Scottish Premiership meeting with Rangers but could return against Hibernian on Saturday.

Find out more

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you