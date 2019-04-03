Uche Ikpeazu: Hearts forward's simulation booking against Aberdeen overturned
Hearts striker Uche Ikpeazu has had his booking for simulation against Aberdeen overturned on appeal.
The 24-year-old went down in the box when challenged by goalkeeper Joe Lewis in the first half at Tynecastle but no penalty was awarded.
Ikpeazu later scored Hearts' second in their 2-1 win.
The forward then got injured and will miss Wednesday's Scottish Premiership meeting with Rangers but could return against Hibernian on Saturday.