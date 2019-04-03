Le Riche Cup: St Peter gain revenge on St Paul's with victory at Springfield

St Peter last won the Le Riche Cup in 2007

St Peter won the Le Riche Cup for the first time in 12 years by beating reigning league champions St Paul's 4-3 in the final at Springfield.

Kieran Lester gave St Paul's a fifth-minute lead, only for his strike to be cancelled out by Ruben Mendes-Pestana's equaliser two minutes later.

Sol Solomon put St Peter ahead after 25 minutes, but Luke Watson made it 2-2.

Second-half goals from Solomon and Karl Hinds put St Peter 4-2 up before Adam Trotter netted a consolation.

The parish side gained revenge after losing 2-1 at home to St Paul's in their key league clash on Saturday which all but guaranteed them a sixth-successive island title.