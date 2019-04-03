Dundee United 'have to beat Ross County' - Robbie Neilson

Dundee United have already beaten Ross County in Dingwall this season

Scottish Championship: Ross County v Dundee United Venue: Victoria Park, Dingwall Date: Friday, 5 April Kick-off: 19:05 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC Scotland & iPlayer

Dundee United "have to win" away to Scottish Championship leaders Ross County on Friday evening, says Tangerines head coach Robbie Neilson.

County went five points clear of nearest challengers United on Tuesday with a 2-1 defeat of Highland rivals Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

And the Dingwall side have another game in hand to come after Friday's top of the table encounter.

"It's important we get the three points," said Neilson.

"But it's going to be very tough, it's a tough place to go. They've got a very good home record and they're off the back of a derby win.

"We have to go up there and win."

Neilson's side missed an opportunity to go in front of Ross County at the weekend after suffering a 2-1 home defeat against struggling Queen of the South, who had lost their previous seven league games.

"I expect them to have a different shape and maybe be a bit more defensive because they know they don't have to win the game as we do - so I would expect it to not be as open as they were," Neilson said in reference to County's midweek derby win.

"It was a professional performance from Ross County, they went there in an away game and managed to get the three points.

"We have to go there and make sure we do get it down to two points and put pressure on again."