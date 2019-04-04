Scottish Gossip: McLeish, Scotland, Rangers, Celtic, St Mirren, Hibs

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Scotland manager Alex McLeish held talks with the Scottish FA about his future on Wednesday. (Sun)

Reports suggest that Salzburg boss Marco Rose, who has been linked with the Celtic job this summer, has agreed to join Borussia Monchengladbach. (Daily Record)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon says left-back Kieran Tierney will feature again before the end of the season but admits injured centre-half Dedryck Boyata looks to have played his last game for the club with his contract up in the summer. (Daily Record)

St Mirren manager Oran Kearney says he was tempted to take his players off the pitch after a pyrotechnic was thrown on to the park and landed near his goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky during Wednesday's defeat by Celtic. (Sun)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says suspended top scorer Alfredo Morelos faces a fight to get back into the team after Jermain Defoe netted in Wednesday's 3-0 defeat of Hearts. (Sun)

Gerrard says Defoe has "been immaculate around the place" since joining Rangers on loan from Bournemouth and says the striker "won't be too happy with me", adding: "He will want more minutes and I get that. I respect it." (Scotsman)

And the Rangers boss has backed January signings Defoe and Steven Davis to light up the remainder of the season. (Daily Record)

Hibernian head coach Paul Heckingbottom says it is up to his players to prove themselves in this season's remaining fixtures as he assesses where he needs to strengthen this summer. (Scotsman)

Scotland winger Ryan Fraser can handle a big move amid reports he will join Arsenal or Tottenham, says Willie Miller, who worked with the player at Aberdeen. (National)