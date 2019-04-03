Brian Barry-Murphy: Rochdale appoint caretaker manager as permanent boss

Brian Barry-Murphy first joined Rochdale as a player in 2010

Rochdale have appointed caretaker boss Brian Barry-Murphy as their permanent manager on a two-year contract.

The ex-Dale midfielder, 40, won eight points from four games following the sacking of Keith Hill in March but they remain in the League One drop zone.

Former Bury player Barry-Murphy has been on the coaching staff at Spotland since the 2013-14 season.

Chairman Andrew Kilpatrick said Barry-Murphy was "without doubt the right person to take Rochdale forward".

He told the club website: "The squad are fully behind Brian and this has been fully reflected in their commitment,"

"He is young, hungry for success and extremely talented.

"We have seven vital games remaining this season. I hope that everyone will get behind Brian and the team, giving them our full support for the rest of the campaign and beyond."

Rochdale have a game in hand on all of the other five sides in the bottom six

Despite being unbeaten since Barry-Murphy took caretaker charge, Rochdale have slipped a place to 23rd in the table, but are only in the bottom four on goal difference.

The Irishman replaces Hill, who guided the club to two of the three promotions in their history during his six years as manager, his second spell in charge of the club.

Lee Riley will continue as Barry-Murphy's assistant, with Tony Ellis, Steve Collis, Callum Jones, Ross Jones and Andy Thorpe remaining on the backroom staff.

"This appointment is singularly well-merited and, we hope, ushers in a new and exciting chapter for Rochdale AFC," Kilpatrick added.